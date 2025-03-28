Like many of you, I have come to love and depend upon Max’s new medical drama The Pitt like a beloved family member, or one of the better limbs of my body. I need five more shows just like it on TV at any given moment, and I will personally authorize spinoffs following the night shift, CTICU, labor & delivery, the IT department, and janitorial staff.

7:05am - Receive mixed messages from an attending physician. “You should never have done that. But it worked beautifully. If I ever catch you doing something like that again, I’ll throw you out of here. Here’s a very small trophy. Hide it in your locker. I don’t want the other medical students to see you got one.”

7:50am — Talk to a third-year medical student, with maybe four months’ less experience than herself, as if there are twenty years’ worth of direct war experience between them: “Hey. I know it’s hard. But it gets easier, I promise.”

Third-year medical student: “We’ve both been at this hospital for the same amount of time. We both just got here today. You walked through security just behind me, actually.”

Fourth-year medical student Trinity Santos: “Look, I get it. I really do. And someday you’ll get it too. Just keep at it, okay?”

8:30am — Hear from attending physician she’s cutting it close.

9:00am — Warned by attending to back off.

9:25am — Informed by charge nurse she is skating on thin ice.