"A Frigid, Protestant Anaïs Nin": A Bibliography

“We write to taste life twice, in the moment and in retrospect; an indulgence that produces neither increased good nor increased satisfaction.”

A Literate Restraint: Letters of Anaïs Nin & Henry Miller

Moderate Filial Affection: From a Journal of Curtailment

Winter of Candor

“Up with balance – let’s have more of it! I carefully handle glasses; I want to conserve, even if I mend myself. I want to live only for lucidity. I’m adjusted, wholesome, productive, moderate, considerate – flammable, restrained.”

Hamlets of the Interior

A Spy in the House of Like

Friendship of the Minotaur

Solidities: The Expurgated Diary of Anaïs Nin

House Sans Incest

A Reasonable Distance From The Moon, Given The Earth’s Relative Position: From A Perfunctory Journal of Self-Control

Recumbence: The Abridged Diary of Anaïs Nin

“And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was reasonable and felt fine.”

Delta of Hestia

“There were always in me, two women at least, one woman relaxed and at ease, who felt she was treading water efficiently and another who would walk into a scene unperturbed, with all of her emotions.”

The Restful Spirit: Journal of a Capricorn

Innocuous: Companionable Drawings and Selected Passages from the Works of Anaïs Nin

“You live like this, sheltered, in a delicate world, and you believe you are living. And you are. You have a car and everything. Perhaps you read a book, or take a trip, and that’s quite nice too. Millions live like this (or die like this) and it works out quite well. They work in offices. They drive a car. They picnic with their families. They raise children. Everything goes rather well for them.”