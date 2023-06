A Good Day to Join the Hittite Army, Chapter One.

A Good Day to Join the Hittite Army, Chapter Two.

A Good Day to Join the Hittite Army, Chapter Three.

There are certainly those more expert than me who say otherwise, but if you ask me, once you have seen a part of the World-Sea, you have really seen all of the World-Sea. I mean to say, if a person were to …