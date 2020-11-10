A Word Cloud From My Bestselling Christian Fitness Series That Never Was

Proverbs 30:24’s “Four things which are little on the earth, wisest of the wise they are” refers to gut flora
Proverbs 21:10’s “There is desirable treasure and oil in the dwelling of the wise, but a foolish man swallows it” is an argument against oil-pulling and for topical use of essential oils only
Functional yogurt
Soup Is Your Birthright: Physical Strength Like Esau, Mental Strength Like Jacob
Pelvic-floor support
Doing The Unexpected: Building Strength Like Gideon
Proverbs 31 Strength: God Wants All His Daughters To Do Unassisted Pull-Ups
Antediluvian reproductive health // how to get pregnant at 90 like Sarah
Date Palms and Corinthian Get-Ups
high-intensity punctuated sleep schedules
Mindful abstinence
Hammer throw
God Made Dirt: Dirt Don’t Hurt // cookbook incorporating “friendly” soil bacteria
Moral soccer
Gravity squats
Self-healing astigmatism
Eat Like the Amish
Isaiah 7:15 recovery drinks (curds and honey)
Parable of the Talents
“box turn out”
How to drink water like Gideon’s army // why humans are wired to drink like dogs
Strength like Joel
energy bars made from crickets and honey called John the Fittest
2 Timothy 4:7 Racing
Building up gangrene tolerance
Intuitive Vitamin D production
Barefoot prayer
Pushups in the Pews: Getting A Full-Body Workout At Church
Gleaning, Boaz, food waste
Organ Kegels
John 9:6 // Jesus’ spit and the healing properties of dirt on the human gut microbiome
compression socks and the Armor of God
Plant-based weekends followed by “carnivore confusion”
All-offal/freegan diet due to literal interpretation of Psalm 118:22
Working out according to your primary spiritual gifts — resistance bands and micromovement for Administration, kettlebells and ankle weights for Apostleship, foot flexion for Discernment, primal Edenic movements for Evangelism, labyrinth running for Exhortation, sleep surgery for Faith, Giving, temptation boxing for Healing, myofascial massage for Interpretation, diaphragm training for Knowledge, accountability hiking for Leadership, activated pushing for Mercy, forgetful eating for Miracles, taco night for Shepherding, full-body lamenting for Prophecy, highland games for Service, weighted virtual reality for Teaching, 30-second workouts for Tongues, interior stretching for Wisdom
What The Bible Says About….
Core Flexibility
12-Minute Workouts
Vitamin Deficiencies
Functional Strength
Bone Broth and Joint Mobility
Running At Altitude (“Soaring On Eagles’ Wings”)
Holding A Plank
Neck Rotations
Box Squats
Trader Joe’s
I predict, opening weekend? A million dollars…
|23
|4
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.