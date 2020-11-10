A Word Cloud From My Bestselling Christian Fitness Series That Never Was

Proverbs 30:24’s “Four things which are little on the earth, wisest of the wise they are” refers to gut flora

Proverbs 21:10’s “There is desirable treasure and oil in the dwelling of the wise, but a foolish man swallows it” is an argument against oil-pulling and for topical use of essential oils only

Functional yogurt

Soup Is Your Birthright: Physical Strength Like Esau, Mental Strength Like Jacob

Pelvic-floor support

Doing The Unexpected: Building Strength Like Gideon

Proverbs 31 Strength: God Wants All His Daughters To Do Unassisted Pull-Ups

Antediluvian reproductive health // how to get pregnant at 90 like Sarah

Date Palms and Corinthian Get-Ups

high-intensity punctuated sleep schedules

Mindful abstinence

Hammer throw

God Made Dirt: Dirt Don’t Hurt // cookbook incorporating “friendly” soil bacteria

Moral soccer

Gravity squats

Self-healing astigmatism

Eat Like the Amish

Isaiah 7:15 recovery drinks (curds and honey)

Parable of the Talents

“box turn out”

How to drink water like Gideon’s army // why humans are wired to drink like dogs

Strength like Joel

energy bars made from crickets and honey called John the Fittest

2 Timothy 4:7 Racing

Building up gangrene tolerance

Intuitive Vitamin D production

Barefoot prayer

Pushups in the Pews: Getting A Full-Body Workout At Church

Gleaning, Boaz, food waste

Organ Kegels

John 9:6 // Jesus’ spit and the healing properties of dirt on the human gut microbiome

compression socks and the Armor of God

Plant-based weekends followed by “carnivore confusion”

All-offal/freegan diet due to literal interpretation of Psalm 118:22

Working out according to your primary spiritual gifts — resistance bands and micromovement for Administration, kettlebells and ankle weights for Apostleship, foot flexion for Discernment, primal Edenic movements for Evangelism, labyrinth running for Exhortation, sleep surgery for Faith, Giving, temptation boxing for Healing, myofascial massage for Interpretation, diaphragm training for Knowledge, accountability hiking for Leadership, activated pushing for Mercy, forgetful eating for Miracles, taco night for Shepherding, full-body lamenting for Prophecy, highland games for Service, weighted virtual reality for Teaching, 30-second workouts for Tongues, interior stretching for Wisdom