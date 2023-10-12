Discover more from The Chatner
All The Novels I Referenced in My Novel
You See, I Have Written A Novel, and Am Now A Novelist; Kindly Address Me As "Novelist Daniel Lavery"
Last week I turned in the manuscript for my fifth book and first-ever novel, Women’s Hotel. On balance, I’m very pleased with it, although I know there may be many changes still to come. I think I’ve managed to write something really entertaining, a true light novel, which let me tell you is no mean feat. It won’t be out for a while yet, but I’ll of course mention where and when it’s available for pre-order once I can.
While I await edits, I’m amusing myself by annotating the references to other novels, movies, music, and food in the manuscript (as it stands now, at least):
Clothes
Givenchy suit, peach with a blue sash at the waist
Pullover Chelsea shift dress
Snap-in red chemisette
House slippers
Oatmeal-colored Shetland sweater
Mustard-and-cream waistcoat
Pink tights
Day suits on bicycles
Hideous grape skirt suit
Unbuttoned overcoats and marcelled hair
Gloves the color of Pernod
Books and stories
The Prisoner of Zenda, Anthony Hope
Seven Days in May, Fletcher Knebel
Peter Pan, J.M. Barrie
Etiquette, Emily Post
“Childe Roland to the Dark Tower Came,” Robert Browning
“On Being the Right Size,” Possible Worlds and Other Essays, J.B.S. Haldane
“The Gift of the Magi,” O. Henry
Ubi sunt poetry
Metamorphoses, Ovid
De Brevitate Vitae, Seneca
George Sand
George Eliot
George Egerton
Bonjour Tristesse, Françoise Sagan
Military Science for Revolutionaries, Johann Most
“New Year’s Blessing,” Folklore of the Isle of Man, A.W. Moore
Music and Art
“Wedding Bells (Are Breaking Up That Old Gang Of Mine)”
“Hallelujah, I’m a Bum”
“Solidarity Forever”
“I Dreamed I Saw Joe Hill Last Night”
Movies and Television
Marty
Snow White
The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau
Gold Diggers of 1933
Little Lord Fauntleroy
Boris Karloff, The Phantom of the Opera
Olive Oyl, Popeye
Spencer Tracy
Rex Harrison
Mickey Rooney
Jimmy Cagney
Marlene Dietrich
Greta Garbo
Ronald Colman
Julie Andrews
Truth or Consequences
The Passion of Joan of Arc, 1928
Joan of Arc, 1948
Joan of Arc at the Stake, 1954
Breakfast in Fur, Méret Oppenheim
Newspapers and Magazines
The New York Herald Tribute
The New York Journal-American
Freie Arbeiter Stimme (The Free Voice of Labor)
Harper’s Weekly
The New Yorker
McCall’s Magazine
L’Adunata Dei Refrattari (Call of the Unmanageable)
Liberation
Organizations and Institutions
Girl Guides
The National Horse Show
French Institute Alliance Française
New York Public Library
Miss Subways
Stenotype
The Kiwanis
The Barbizon Hotel
The Ohio State Limited
The Lucy Stone League
The Works Progress Administration
The Women’s House of Detention
Cornell Club
Daughters of the American Revolution
Rockefeller Republicans
Bonwit Teller
De Pinna
The Automat
The Hroswitha Club
Murgatroyd & Ogden
Jeanne D’arc Home
Houses of Worship/Prayers
Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Cathedral, Brooklyn
Catholic Office for the Dead
St. Francis Prayer
Church of the United Brethren in Christ
Swedenborgian Church of North America
“Old First” Presbyterian Church of New York
St. Saviour Church in Bath
Old-fashioned dishes
Green-apple pie
Huckleberry pie
Cheese-and-butter sandwiches
Baptist ham
Lobster Newburg
Deviled kidneys
Postum
Vinegar turnips
Ninety-cent chicken salad
Potted shrimp
Chipped chicken on toast
“Something very hot and scented with cinnamon sealed up in pastry”
Cold curried lobster
Shirred eggs
Bible Verses
Deuteronomy 25:4
Job 39:25
Matthew 6:28
Luke 10:7
Historical and Fantastical Personages
William Rufus, King of England 1087-1100
Punch, of Punch and Judy
The Flying Dutchman
Rex Nemorensis
Good King Wenceslas
Cleopatra
Jimmy Breslin
Robert Moses
Lyndon B. Johnson
Barry Goldwater
Emma Goldman
I'll be studying up so as to be in on all the references. Except for potted shrimp, I refuse to ever know what that is.
better than a new box of crayons...
“This promises to be quite the light novel by novelist Daniel Lavery,” said Fran, her marcelled hair almost flouncing into a platter of chipped chicken and cold curried lobster. She scrawled Deuteronomy 24:5 on the blotter (Zenaida would know), snapped the burnished counter with her Pernod-colored gloves, and was out in a twinkling to The Hroswitha Club for a showing of Breakfast in Fur.