Last week I turned in the manuscript for my fifth book and first-ever novel, Women’s Hotel. On balance, I’m very pleased with it, although I know there may be many changes still to come. I think I’ve managed to write something really entertaining, a true light novel, which let me tell you is no mean feat. It won’t be out for a while yet, but I’ll of course mention where and when it’s available for pre-order once I can.

While I await edits, I’m amusing myself by annotating the references to other novels, movies, music, and food in the manuscript (as it stands now, at least):

Clothes

Givenchy suit, peach with a blue sash at the waist

Pullover Chelsea shift dress

Snap-in red chemisette

House slippers

Oatmeal-colored Shetland sweater

Mustard-and-cream waistcoat

Pink tights

Day suits on bicycles

Hideous grape skirt suit

Unbuttoned overcoats and marcelled hair

Gloves the color of Pernod

Books and stories

The Prisoner of Zenda, Anthony Hope

Seven Days in May, Fletcher Knebel

Peter Pan, J.M. Barrie

Etiquette, Emily Post

“Childe Roland to the Dark Tower Came,” Robert Browning

“On Being the Right Size,” Possible Worlds and Other Essays, J.B.S. Haldane

“The Gift of the Magi,” O. Henry

Ubi sunt poetry

Metamorphoses, Ovid

De Brevitate Vitae, Seneca

George Sand

George Eliot

George Egerton

Bonjour Tristesse, Françoise Sagan

Military Science for Revolutionaries, Johann Most

“New Year’s Blessing,” Folklore of the Isle of Man, A.W. Moore

Music and Art

“Wedding Bells (Are Breaking Up That Old Gang Of Mine)”

“Hallelujah, I’m a Bum”

“Solidarity Forever”

“I Dreamed I Saw Joe Hill Last Night”

Movies and Television

Marty

Snow White

The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau

Gold Diggers of 1933

Little Lord Fauntleroy

Boris Karloff, The Phantom of the Opera

Olive Oyl, Popeye

Spencer Tracy

Rex Harrison

Mickey Rooney

Jimmy Cagney

Marlene Dietrich

Greta Garbo

Ronald Colman

Julie Andrews

Truth or Consequences

The Passion of Joan of Arc, 1928

Joan of Arc, 1948

Joan of Arc at the Stake, 1954

Breakfast in Fur, Méret Oppenheim

Newspapers and Magazines

The New York Herald Tribute

The New York Journal-American

Freie Arbeiter Stimme (The Free Voice of Labor)

Harper’s Weekly

The New Yorker

McCall’s Magazine

L’Adunata Dei Refrattari (Call of the Unmanageable)

Liberation

Organizations and Institutions

Girl Guides

The National Horse Show

French Institute Alliance Française

New York Public Library

Miss Subways

Stenotype

The Kiwanis

The Barbizon Hotel

The Ohio State Limited

The Lucy Stone League

The Works Progress Administration

The Women’s House of Detention

Cornell Club

Daughters of the American Revolution

Rockefeller Republicans

Bonwit Teller

De Pinna

The Automat

The Hroswitha Club

Murgatroyd & Ogden

Jeanne D’arc Home

Houses of Worship/Prayers

Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Cathedral, Brooklyn

Catholic Office for the Dead

St. Francis Prayer

Church of the United Brethren in Christ

Swedenborgian Church of North America

“Old First” Presbyterian Church of New York

St. Saviour Church in Bath

Old-fashioned dishes

Green-apple pie

Huckleberry pie

Cheese-and-butter sandwiches

Baptist ham

Lobster Newburg

Deviled kidneys

Postum

Vinegar turnips

Ninety-cent chicken salad

Potted shrimp

Chipped chicken on toast

“Something very hot and scented with cinnamon sealed up in pastry”

Cold curried lobster

Shirred eggs

Bible Verses

Deuteronomy 25:4

Job 39:25

Matthew 6:28

Luke 10:7

Historical and Fantastical Personages

William Rufus, King of England 1087-1100

Punch, of Punch and Judy

The Flying Dutchman

Rex Nemorensis

Good King Wenceslas

Cleopatra

Jimmy Breslin

Robert Moses

Lyndon B. Johnson

Barry Goldwater

Emma Goldman

[Image via Wikimedia Commons]