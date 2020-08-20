An Interview About Transition and Vocation For Natalie Portman's Book Club

Yesterday Natalie Portman posted part of our recent conversation about Something That May Shock and Discredit You as part of her new Instagram book club. She’d heard of STMSDY at a recent Zoom panel with several librarians, and when she asked them what they were reading, they recommended it to her. (I remain, as ever, deeply grateful to librarians, without whom my career would not exist. Thank you, librarians!) It was a surreal and delightful experience, and you can watch it here:
It’s a brief excerpt, but even in eight minutes, we got to cover certainty vs. readiness, discernment, vocation, Jonah and the vine, and Julian K. Jarboe’s “transsexuals are the bread of God” quote:
It was so much fun, I hope you watch it, have a wonderful Thursday!
|25
|4
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.