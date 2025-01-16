By way of establishing a baseline: this wonderful little white cat is not in trouble. The woman reading next to him is entirely indifferent to his splendid fat dignity, but she does not object to either his presence or his conduct.

[Via]

And here we have a dog being mock-scolded. He is only in pretend trouble, like when my nine-month-old son steals my hat off of my head (in which he requires assistance from me), and I say, “Did someone just steal my hat?” All is burlesque, and all is in good fun.

[Via]

Here, on the other hand, we have a woman who is heartily sick of both the lamb and the lion’s company. The lion is too attentive and ingratiating by half, while the lamb’s over-the-top frolicking — if it could have ever been endearing rather than irritating — has palled for her entirely. The lion knows this, and is embarrassed; the lamb either does not know, or does not care, and gambols on.

[Via]