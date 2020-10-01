At Last – A Book With My Name On It

Something That May Shock and Discredit You is now available in paperback (it’ll ship October 13th if you order through Bookshop), but most importantly at all, is the first version of any of my books that includes my full, final, conclusive, terminal name – Daniel M. Lavery, accept no substitutes.

Without exception, this will be my last name; I’ve changed it on average of once per book, which any agent will tell you is not the first advice they give to authors. But why not! Write a book, change your name, repeat as often as necessary, eat oysters in months ending in R, or beginning with them, as you like — the world is your oyster, and anyways happens to end in D.