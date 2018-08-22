Before To All The Boys I've Loved Before

One of the things that I love about my current relationship to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before – which I have not seen – is seeing a number of people I love very dearly describe in tender, thrilled detail a number of moments that mean, as yet, absolutely nothing to me. I know I am going to delight in it the moment I start it; the house of love has already been built for me, and I need merely to use my key and take possession. I’m familiar with the character types and small moments of oh my GODDD everyone’s referencing, but the specifics are totally meaningless. It feels somewhat akin to hearing someone speak Italian and thinking, “Oh, I kind of speak Spanish, I bet I’ll understand this conversation.” You don’t, exactly (and by exactly I mean “at all”), but you’re pretty sure you know where things are heading. These are some of my favorite moments from To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before right now, before I’ve seen it; ask me again after I’ve seen it and I’m sure they’ll change.
When Dean Kowalski finds Laura’s missing retainer but doesn’t say anything
THE TRAMPOLINE SCENE
Kia sharing her turkey sandwich without saying a word
When Dean rolls his sleeves up just a little bit, not quite to his elbow, but just enough for Laura to see his forearm vein pulsing with reassurance and quiet acceptance, and also the sleeves are waffle-print
The look on the face of the math teacher (the Russian from Sex and the City ) when he realizes Paul’s talking about MIT
That scene where Gregor pushes Kia’s drawer back in after she leaves the room and you realize that not only did he never even read her journal he just automatically looks for drawers to close when he leaves a room because he instinctively notices if something is left messy or unfinished and tends to it
the thing with the sandwich heel bread!!!
When Lucas Ochoa and Mary Channing arrive at the inn and find out there’s only one room available, and that room only has a single bed, and the roads ahead are already snowed in for the night
The scene where Noah Campion realizes he doesn’t have enough money to afford Janine’s Yakult and swipes it
MJ licking her teeth and smiling as soon as she closes the door
ANTHONY. FREDERICK. NIKOLS-THOMPSON.
|21
|10
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.