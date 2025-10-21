Being Asked to Join the Sacred Band of Thebes a Little Too Soon in a New Relationship
Fiction. Thank you, Mary Renault
Previously on the subject:
The Sacred Band of Thebes’ second string.
“But let me ask you this. Who would you rather have defending you: A bunch of perfectly-happy couples with secure attachment styles, or 150 of the most miserably self-conscious wretches you’ve ever seen in your life fighting in front of someone who would be so perfect for them if he wo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Chatner to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.