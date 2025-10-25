The Chatner

Noodledude
21h

Writing here as one of the people Daniel interviewed for the article - I really enjoyed this conversation and I think it makes some great points. Here's my thoughts on the original article.

I'm personally, as you can imagine, pretty deeply involved in the gooning space even though I don't really do it myself. What's really interesting to see is that some people 'get it', and some people just don't. As open-minded as Daniel was, especially during the interviewing process (he genuinely seemed really interested in all the intricacies of the space), I'd put him in the latter group. I think if he wrote an article about sounding, swinger clubs or CBT, he'd hit a lot of the same notes.

You mentioned he makes a lot of assumptions, which I agree with. I think before he even started writing this article, he already has a bunch of presuppositions, and didn't explicitly set out to get them proven wrong - but rather to see how the reality confirms them. For example, he seems adamant that being into gooning and having a 'normal' family are mutually exclusive. He conveniently left out that I met my wife in my own gooning Discord server. I'm fairly certain he also briefly talked to one of my mods, who a) is a woman with a child and b) who's husband is also in my server.

As much as I like Daniel, and I genuinely enjoyed talking to him, it very much feels like a 75-year-old politician trying to understand blockchain technology. I'm sure he's genuinely curious, but all of it is just a little beyond him.

Danny Sullivan
1d

Also, PornosexualGooner101 is the most Law and Order-ass fake screen name I’ve ever heard. How do you, as a journalist, hear that and not realize you’re being fucked with?

