"Center Stage" Should Have Gotten a Two-Season TV Show Spinoff Back in 2000, Maybe With A Tie-In Deal With The Limited Too

Clueless did, and it was a lot of fun

I guess it was three seasons

Remember that theme song?

“She is literally the Polaroid of perfection / She has everything and she’ll give it to you in a second”

LOOKS CAN DECEIVE

SHE WEARS HER HEART ON HER SLEEVE

SHE’LL STEAL YOU AWAYYYYY

Everyone was talking about Center Stage yesterday so I rewatched it and had a great time

and I just really think there should have been a two-season spinoff that ran from 2000-2001

It would have been cancelled shortly after 9/11 but before filming any episodes written after 9/11

Most of the film’s cast would have returned for season 1, except for Amanda Schull, in the tradition of the Cher-changeup on Clueless

Peter Gallagher would have appeared only four times, at the beginning and end of every season

Oh shit, did you know the guy who dates Maureen — the pre-med guy who looks kind of like Paul Rudd — was the same guy who played Anders on that one episode of 30 Rock where Tina Fey sings the Joni Mitchell pastiche “Paints and Brushes”?

Damn

I didn’t know that

Anyhow the TV show would have a lot of like, topical teen problems, but it would be very ensemble- and dance-focused still, so all their problems would have been dance-centered

Absolutely there would have been a ton of ballet puns and jokes in the script

Like too many probably

Theme song by Mandy Moore

Outro music by Jamiroquai

Remember the Sweet Valley High TV show too?

And like, different famous dancers would show up for different episodes, to teach the kids life lessons and dance moves

It’s nuts that I still can’t touch my toes

I was in middle school when that movie came out and I would watch it all the time on VHS at my friend Emily’s and it always made me wish I could dance but I couldn’t even touch my toes so I’d watch it while trying to touch my toes in her living room and I still can’t

Also when I was like, 11 and watching this movie, I’d feel totally superior to that naif Jodi, making Cooper cookies and thinking he was her boyfriend (“WHAT A NAIF”)…just this incredibly world-weary 11-year-old trying to touch his toes and pretending he knows how to get your boss to turn into your boyfriend

Maybe the TV show could have had a “dance-along-at-home” sequence every episode

UPN, maybe, or WB

I don’t know, I just think I would really have enjoyed it

I don’t want it to be on the air now, it’s too late for that, but I wish that I had spent some time watching a Center Stage TV show in middle school, I guess