Come Watch Me Talk To Trans People and Librarians Over Zoom In March

Should you find yourself with a free hour or so on the afternoon of March 25th, why not join me for a panel hosted by the School Library Journal? You can register here, if you like (since it’s an event with and about trans people, you’ve got to pre-register, even though it’s free, since we’re trying to pre-empt harassment).

Disrupting Literary Hegemony: Trans and Nonbinary Author Spotlight In this one-hour Zoom panel, these trans and nonbinary authors will discuss their work, their creative process, representation in literature, and the repercussions of J.K. Rowling’s recent transphobic tirades on social media.

I can by no means assure you that I will personally be responsible for disrupting literary hegemony, but I can honestly claim to be a trans author, and perfectly happy to be spotlighted on occasion, especially when there are cute librarians to impress. I’ll be with Kacen Callender, Meredith Russo, Meredith Talusan, Alok Vaid-Menon, and my dear friend Kyle Lukoff. Please let me know how I can impress you, and I’ll try to show off. Don’t you miss showing off to get cute people’s attention? God, I miss showing off to get some cute attention. Come see me!