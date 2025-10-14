Previously: Part I, marrying Amelia Bedelia. Part II, it was a teenage wedding and the old folks wished them well. Part III, Aphrodite gets out of the tub at last.

[From Apuleius’ Metamorphoses: Adlington version, Bulfinch version.]

Psyche sat amidst a puzzlement of grain, nursing a headache; these were the thanks for making Aphrodite a grandmother befor…