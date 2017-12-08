Details I Would Pepper Into The Background Of My Regency-Era Romance To Trick Readers Into Thinking I Had A Thorough Understanding Of The Period When In Fact It's Just A 400-Year Jumble Of Half-Remembered Facts From AP European History

“A deep green emerald flashed at my lord’s throat. ‘Have a care and watch your tone,’ he said softly. ‘Were such talk to reach the Regent’s ears, I could not answer for it. The Regent, of course, being the, you know, the guy” – at this my lord waved his hands vaguely about – “responsible for, you know, this whole thing, the, I guess, empire-waist dresse…