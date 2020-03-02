Doing Something You Dislike? Have You Tried Paying Less Attention?

Are you doing something you dislike but don’t want to admit it? Have you tried doing it but paying less attention? That’s the secret of the inside brain; you can strike and picket your own moves for relaxation or a break.

Perks include:

hm? yes, absolutely

can’t catch me I’m the gingerbread man

imagine a swordfight between two tall men, booted and spurred

Buy and wear expensive clothes, many of, mentally

can’t get yelled at with your Yes Face on

brain is a horse eating oats

everything’s privacy

it’s twenty years later

too many feelings trigger the Isolation Dome

secretly the agreement king of everything

not my fault

maybe people will call you “bookish”

I just work here

most conversational work done for you as long as you ask questions and then maintain steady but non-intrusive levels of eye contact while retreating to your mind palace

Downsides include: