Doing Something You Dislike? Have You Tried Paying Less Attention?

Are you doing something you dislike but don’t want to admit it? Have you tried doing it but paying less attention? That’s the secret of the inside brain; you can strike and picket your own moves for relaxation or a break.
Perks include:
hm? yes, absolutely
can’t catch me I’m the gingerbread man
imagine a swordfight between two tall men, booted and spurred
Buy and wear expensive clothes, many of, mentally
can’t get yelled at with your Yes Face on
brain is a horse eating oats
everything’s privacy
it’s twenty years later
too many feelings trigger the Isolation Dome
secretly the agreement king of everything
not my fault
maybe people will call you “bookish”
I just work here
most conversational work done for you as long as you ask questions and then maintain steady but non-intrusive levels of eye contact while retreating to your mind palace
Downsides include:
you’re not paying attention
where are you
you’re going to have to do this again later
might get yelled at
brain has to go outside sometimes
everyone else is paying attention and you’re behind
that was today?
sexual experience doesn’t really count due to Body Fog
whatever you agreed to last month is happening now
man, what?
Outside Storming The Gates Of Privacy Castle
someone wrote it down
one sec hang on
imaginary swordfight’s over and now it’s twenty years later
|70
|22
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.