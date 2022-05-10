Oh, I haven’t the faintest idea what it means! Here, why don’t you drink this? Look — it’s got such a healthful crimson glow, I’m sure you’ll be feeling better directly after you finish it.

What a peculiar question! How funny you are today! [Laughs beautifully, like a defensive bell] Why don’t you sign this? Then I can take care of all those pesky details for you. It’s no trouble, I have a pen here — let me help — there, see?

Here, let me fluff those pillows — just lean forward a bit —

Here, let me get that out of the way for you —

Oh, but you must be freezing! I’ll close these windows at once, I can’t imagine who would have left them open all night —

But darling, you haven’t finished it! See how much of that beautiful crimson liquid remains in the glass?

But you must be stifling! I’ll open a window — There, isn’t that better? No, I’m terribly sorry, I can’t remember what you were just talking about. Isn’t that awful? Only I’ve been so worried about you that I’ve been a little distracted…I’m sure if it’s important, it’ll come back to you soon enough…

[Rapidly springing up] But you haven’t got nearly enough blankets! I’ll call for a nurse! Honestly, it’s as though they want you to catch cold in here —

Now, really, there are far too many nurses in here — it’s a wonder you haven’t smothered for want of air! I want everyone out, out, out! How can anyone be expected to recover surrounded by so many lookers-on — it’s more like a zoo than a convalescent ward.

Would you like me to read to you, darling?

You’ll really hurt my feelings if you don’t drink it all, darling, because I want you to get better ever so quickly, and it might take weeks if you don’t drink all of your medicine. Shall I call for the doctor?

But you mustn’t worry yourself about such tedious matters now, not when you need to conserve your strength more than ever! Rest is what you need — let me look after the horrid details —

You mustn’t talk like that, you know, dear heart.

Oh, it’s just more of the sort of thing you already signed yesterday, darling! Crossing the Ts and dotting the Is, you know, keeping things nice and tidy until you’re well enough to look after them again!

Oh dear, but he isn’t looking better at all today, is he? And I had so hoped that we had seen the worst of it —

[Laughing lightly, like a river full of soap] I think you must be imagining things, poor darling! Perhaps that knock on your head was a little harder than we all realized!

Let me read your letters to you, precious — you remember what a terrible strain it was on your poor eyes the last time…

[Bravely] I think he’s a little better to-day!

[Tearfully] I think he’s a little better to-day!

No, I’m sure I’ve eaten something today. I would rather be here, you see, than anywhere else — but thank you just the same.

Well, I’m sure it’s around here somewhere. It’ll turn up! Let me close those blinds so you can get some sleep, for I’m sure you’re much more worn out than you let on. You don’t have to be brave with me.

[Firmly] If there’s any sponging to be done, Miss Roberts, it shall be done by me. We are engaged to be married, you know.

What a hateful little thing!

What a cunning little thing!

What a conniving little thing! Some women are not to be trusted within a hundred miles of a sickbed.

[Brittle laughter, like a dried-out seashell] Whoever has put such an idea as that into your head?

Da-a-arling! Someone hasn’t finished his medicine again!

