Hello from Chatner Central!

It’s a bit of a mishmash from me this week, with a few recommendations straight from the senior living movie calendar and book club schedule, as well as some deadly-earnest writing advice (and I never give writing advice) for paid subscribers. As always, if you would like a paid subscription but can’t spare the money, just reply to this email and ask; I’ll get you a year’s paid subscription for free straightaway.

This week has:

A highly detailed writing suggestion if you’re aiming, like me, for reliable middlebrow success of the sort the twentieth century once easily supported (which doubles as a highly specific reading suggestion if you have no interest in writing novels)

My favorite Michael Roemer film

A few suggestions for being genuinely helpful in a hospitality job

A terrifically funny documentary (that’s seemingly never going to be released) about an extraordinarily stressed-out monk working in a gift shop

The best writing drills from Gregg Speed Studies, a 1929 shorthand instruction manual I picked up in Duncan Mills (“the most interesting strip mall in California”) this weekend

If you’re aiming for the middlebrow midlist, you could do a lot worse than writing historical fiction. It’s an easy trick for writing genre without getting pigeonholed as a genre writer.

You get some of the benefits of genre writing like built-in audience interest (especially if you go for some of the big-ticket historical periods like Victorian England or ancient Greece), assistance with plot (I myself need a great deal of assistance with plot generation. I can happily spend all day imagining a very interesting sort of person, and then cannot imagine a single thing for them to do), plus you get to avoid writing about smartphones or catching any stray criticism that has to do with the way we live now.

You can of course write lowbrow (Wallace Breem, Jean Auel), middlebrow (Mantel, Follett, Renault), or highbrow (Conrad, Eliot) historical fiction, mass-market (Heyer, O’Brian) or literary historical fiction; it is a compact little vehicle that will take you practically anywhere you want to go.

But for my money, if you want the best of all possible worlds — guaranteed audience buy-in, turn-key plot generation, and automatic middle-to-highbrow credentials — you ought to write a fictional memoir by a real Roman Emperor. A fictional memoir by a real Roman Emperor simply cannot be beat when it comes to uniting prestige and blockbuster potential. Better still, you can cram your book top to bottom with gossip, sex filth, and soap opera cliffhangers while still retaining an intellectual atmosphere; the gentle halo of the classics will always bear you aloft. You’ll get double credit, too, for an “exploration of character” as well as a traditional novel.

You stand to lose nothing reputationally and gain a great deal in sales. What other genre can say that? Maybe the sort of book that gets described as a “sweeping family epic,” usually featuring “three generations of strong woman,” but that sort of book is a dime a dozen these days, and worse still, usually two of those generations are very dull indeed and the reader finds themselves itching to get back to whichever generation the book started with and then abandoned around page 180.

Robert Graves did it: I, Claudius, 1934, the kind of super-bestseller that still gets described by the Times as “one of the really remarkable books of our day” despite being filled with paragraphs like this:

“Augustus ruled the world, but Livia ruled Augustus. And I must here explain the remarkable hold that she had over him. It was always a matter of wonder that there were no children of the marriage, seeing that my grandmother had not shown herself unfruitful and that Augustus was reported to be the father of at least four natural children, besides his daughter Julia, who there is no reason for doubting was his own daughter. He was known, moreover, to be passionately devoted to my grandmother. The truth will not easily be credited. The truth is that the marriage was never consummated. Augustus, though capable enough with other women, found himself as impotent as a child when he tried to have commerce with my grandmother.”

Gore Vidal did it: Julian, 1964.

“I am now having a fair copy made of the manuscript. You are misinformed if you think copying is cheaper here than at Antioch. Quite the contrary. The estimated cost will run to eighty gold solidi, which I suggest you send by return post. On receipt of the full amount, I will send you the book to use as you see fit. Only do not mention to anyone that I had any connection with the matter. I have not the slightest desire to endure martyrdom at this time, or ever.”

Marguerite Yourcenar did it: Memoirs of Hadrian, 1951.

Today I went to see my physician Hermogenes, who has just returned to the Villa from a rather long journey in Asia. No food could be taken before the examination, so we had made the appointment for the early morning hours. I took off my cloak and tunic and lay down on a couch. I spare you details which owuld be as disagreeable to you as to me, the description of the body of a man who is growing old, and is about to die of a dropsical heart. Let us say only that I coughed, inhaled, and held my breath according to Hermogenes’ directions…It is difficult to remain an emperor in presence of a physician, and difficult even to keep one’s essential quality as man.”

John Williams and Allan Massie both did it: Augustus, 1972 and 1986, respectively.

“By the way, how is Marcius Philippus, whom you are pleased to call your husband? Certainly I am grateful to him, for were he not so busily engaged in playing the fop in Rome and so amateurishly plotting against me with his friend Cicero, he might play at being stepfather to your son.”

Why not you? Depending on how you count them, even if you don’t want to repeat the ones already treated above, that still leaves you between 65 and 200 other emperors to choose from.

But fair warning: I’ve convinced myself with this post, and plan on making my next book a fictional Roman emperor’s memoir. If yours comes out at the same time as mine I’ll come after you with everything I’ve got.

Last week we played my second-favorite Michael Roemer film at work (The Plot Against Harry). It was terrific. I wish you could have been there.

A few days ago I tried to convince my friends Lisa and Alicia to watch my favorite Michael Roemer film, the 1976 documentary Dying, on a weekend getaway. I prefaced the request with “I’d like to make a huge swing” and “I completely understand if anyone wants to veto this,” but deep down I knew that even that would not save me.

“That sounds interesting, but maybe not on this trip” and “No thank you!” were frankly politer responses than I deserved.

But it is a terrific movie, and if you are even the slightest bit inclined toward watching that sort of thing, I think you should.

Last week the elevators broke down at work about twenty minutes before the afternoon shift change. A few of the keenest kept their heads down but their eyes on the clock and managed to get down to the parking lot via stairs by three o’clock, but anyone less than scrupulously vigilant got snared and ended up staying til seven delivering dinner on trays to residents on all five stories.

I was not scrupulously vigilant.

I did have a good time, though. I was wearing reliable shoes and I remembered my Matthew 5:37 approach to customer service in extremis: if someone asks you for a favor above and beyond what you’re supposed to do, give them a straight answer right away and remain as cheerful in saying “No” as you are in saying “Yes.”

Then, if you did say yes, go do it right away, before the cheerfulness has a chance to escape your body, because it feels terrible to let the steam go out of doing someone a favor. If you end up doing it in a fashion that’s untimely, I mean, or less cheerfully than how you began it, they’re liable not to remember the favor fondly, and in that case you might as well not have done it at all. Better to say no outright, in fact, because people are usually pretty understanding about a simple “No, I’m sorry” if you’re busy, but they feel cheated if you give up halfway through a favor.

Instagram kept serving me ads for something called The Desire Monk this spring. The documentary is called Crows Are White and the release date keeps getting pushed back.

It went on the festival circuit back in 2022 and I’ve seen alternately that it’s getting a theatrical release back in April of this year, then in July, then in August; the main channel now also claims that the filmmaker Ahsen Nadeem had to “promise” not to release it until ten years after filming, when one of the main subjects would complete his monastic training, which I think is a bit of parlor magic designed to cover up garden-variety distribution issues.

But it’s terrific (I got tired of waiting and pirated it, although I will cheerfully pay to watch it once it’s actually available to see in-person or streaming online). I find the filmmaker shockingly unpleasant (as do most of the monks, who early on kick him off the mountain) in a really interesting sort of way and the monk who consents to be befriended by him almost unutterably charming. Highly recommended!

I picked up this shorthand guide in a secondhand bookshop, thinking I might be able to use it for research on Women’s Hotel Three.

“I must settle my affairs first,” yes. Even “When will you finish making my red felt hat?” suggests a woman in a hurry. But imagine not having the time to write “I have a chance to visit in the country” in longhand!

Two further stops on the Meeting New People tour, both in Northern California:

Thursday, July 12th at A Seat at the Table Books in Elk Grove, from 5:30-7pm.

Friday, August 7th at the Mechanics Institute in San Francisco, from 6-7:30pm. It’s $5 for members, $15 for non-members, or free if you just want to get a drink afterwards and meet me outside.

That’s all for this week. I have a chance to visit in the country.