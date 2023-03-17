I’ve recently been expanding my Marjorie Hillis collection – having mistakenly believed for years that she’d only written Live Alone and Like It and Orchids On Your Budget, it’s been a delight to pick up You Can Start All Over (a guide for plucky widows), Work Ends at Nightfall (apparently a one-off go at comic poetry), and New York, Fair or No Fair: A guide for the woman vacationist. It’s in the last entry that I first heard of Ted Peckham, whose escort service Hillis recommends:

“The Escort Service…is an organization of young men prepared to show ladies the town, and I really mean ladies. The young men have college educations, perfect manners, and impeccable evening clothes. They will take you where you want to go, dance with you or not, as you prefer, and be faultless companions.”

The business was short-lived, being busted up by the New York City licensing commission shortly before the World Fair began; Gentlemen For Hire casts a breezy glance back on the chaste, snobbish boom-and-bust of the Guide Escort Service, which billed itself as the independent woman’s key to the city, when many nightclubs, restaurants, and clubs still barred unescorted women from entry. The Table of Contents alone is worth the price of admission.

Peckham’s origin story reads like a lightly censored Scotty Bowers parallel — always ingenuous, always plucky, always in the right place at the right time, simply solving a problem that already existed by the best of luck and timing: