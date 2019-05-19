Feelings I Have Shared With Roman Emperors, Tyrants Of Old, Prophets, Good Fairies Disguised As Crones, Enchanted Princes, and Temperamental Thoroughbred Stallions At Crosswalks
As a pedestrian, waiting to cross, making eye contact with a driver who has decided to let me go first: Ah, traveler! Little do you know—little could you know—the good you do today. To share your meager loaf and rind of cheese with an old, enfeebled woman such as myself by the side of the road, speaks of your humility and your good manners. I will give …