The Chatner

The Chatner

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J.Gambolputty's avatar
J.Gambolputty
3d

Lowly Worm would be applauding if he had hands.

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Jenne B's avatar
Jenne B
3d

Felicitations! Parallel parking achievements are among the most satisfying one can achieve.

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