The Chatner

The Chatner

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Chris Turner-Neal's avatar
Chris Turner-Neal
7d

I'm so, so, so excited for this book to come out. It helped me make progress on my own draft: "He has a BABY and WIVES and IS IN A CARING PROFESSION, you can also do this"

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Johnny's avatar
Johnny
3d

I will say, you got a friend who is good with food it will likely take you longer to break up with them should the need arise. My experience anyway.

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