Oh, man! That sounds like so much fun…But the guys are getting together a little later so I don’t think I can make it this time…

Thanks for thinking of me though!

Sounds cool haha…I don’t think I’m free tonight though, because the guys kind of have plans already….

Oh, no way! Dang, I wish I’d heard about this a little sooner…

Definitely invite me out next time, though!

Wish I could…

What time did you say you’d be meeting up?…Ahh, no, I can’t make it, I’m pretty sure the guys are meeting up tonight…

I know, it’s been way too long! I just wish it wasn’t all on the same night…But I’ve really been counting on getting to see all the guys again…

How late do you think you’ll be out? Maybe I can see if the guys want to meet up with everybody after…I’ll just send a quick text…

I’m still waiting to hear back from everybody about details but we planned it all out last week so it’s definitely a sure thing…

Yeah I’ve really been looking forward to it for a long time

I probably shouldn’t stay on the phone too long because I might miss a text

It’s been too long! It’s been a really long time actually since I’ve seen anybody so that’s why tonight is so important, I know it’s important to the guys too

Man I would have loved to go with you! Let’s get together soon, it’s just that the guys and I have been talking about this for a while and I definitely don’t want to miss it…