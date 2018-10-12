"Helen," by H.D.

Daniel Lavery
Oct 12, 2018Comment 2Share

Originally.

Everyone hates her. I mean it. That’s not exaggeration for the purposes of comedy, or hyperbole, or anything like that. Check in with Greece. The whole thing. Ask around.    
Things we hate about Helen: eyes, check, face, check, the way she’s always standing around   
even when she’s not on the schedule for the day and neither is that boyfriend…

This post is for paying subscribers

← PreviousNext →