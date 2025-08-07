My baby is sixteen months old this week. We find, like many parents with children this age, that it’s a real struggle to limit his tooth-brushing to only a few minutes twice a day. But of course there can be too much of a good thing, and if we let him indulge his limitless appetite for tooth-brushing, there would hardly be any time left for anything else.
Here are a few tips we’ve found helpful for redirecting him when he begs us, tears in his eyes, to let him brush his teeth again:
Set a timer for the next time he’s allowed to brush his teeth. This reminds him that there is still more tooth-brushing to look forward to.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Chatner to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.