My baby is sixteen months old this week. We find, like many parents with children this age, that it’s a real struggle to limit his tooth-brushing to only a few minutes twice a day. But of course there can be too much of a good thing, and if we let him indulge his limitless appetite for tooth-brushing, there would hardly be any time left for anything else.

Here are a few tips we’ve found helpful for redirecting him when he begs us, tears in his eyes, to let him brush his teeth again: