Previously in this series: How To Tell If You Are Captain Jack Aubrey In A Patrick O’Brian Novel.

How to tell if you are in a Mary Renault novel (“Your mother hurls accusations at you while you try to eat a plum”).

How to tell if you are in a late eighteenth-century novel (“You are reconceptualizing the relationship of the individual to the collective through a series of letters to your dear friend Clare, who lives simply in the mountains”).