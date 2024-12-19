Previously in this series: How To Tell If You Are Captain Jack Aubrey In A Patrick O’Brian Novel.
How to tell if you are in a Mary Renault novel (“Your mother hurls accusations at you while you try to eat a plum”).
How to tell if you are in a late eighteenth-century novel (“You are reconceptualizing the relationship of the individual to the collective through a series of letters to your dear friend Clare, who lives simply in the mountains”).
You are currently falling overboard from a ship at anchor, in perfectly calm waters, in a sheltered bay, despite being held aloft by several burly midshipmen, et cetera
You are SUCH a good duellist that your friends have to warn everyone who tries to duel you. But nobody listens!! It’s not your fault that you’re such a good duellist you kill everybody
Jack, look at this lizard I found!!!
You are being unnecessarily rude to a ship’s master over a bird skeleton
You have crumbs all over your shirt. No fewer than five people have told you about it, and it is not yet noon
You never mentally describe anyone with fewer than five adjectives in a row. No time for commas!! Sir Rothsfuss is a closehanded closemouthed unconfiding narrow-braced tightfisted man!
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Chatner to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.