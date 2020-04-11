How To Win Any Argument By Retreating Into Your Mind Palace

Previously: Doing something you dislike? Have you tried paying less attention?

Are you in a fight you’ve been trying very hard to avoid with a loved one? Do you gauge your own sense of emotional security according to how many arbitrary secrets you’ve successfully kept private since your last fight? Does the mere possibility of interpersonal conflict reduce you to tears, such that you don’t trust yourself to ever successfully communicate your point of view after you’ve lost your composure? The secret of arguing is the trapdoor-brain exit route right next to the memory: Hustle into your Mind Palace and slide down it!

Perks include: