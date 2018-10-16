I Can't See Movies Without Getting Furious Because I Don't Believe Anthony Hopkins' Alfred Hitchcock Was Memorable Enough To Justify This Kind of Afterlife
I don’t know if it’s all theaters. I don’t think it is, because I feel like this happens just often enough that it’s a shock and an outrage every time, and if it were something that all movie theaters did, I’d just have gotten used to it by now. But maybe 40, 50% of the time I go to the movies, the little cell phone announcement – which is fine, I don’t…