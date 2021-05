I didn’t used to get it, the hyphens, or the em dashes, I have never been able to keep track of which is which and probably never will and use them both interchangeably, and I was just like, okay, I can get behind the all-white shawls, the reclusion, the solid Yankee-no-thank-you, the “upstairs-in-Massachusetts No,” the attic sentiment, the windowhearte…