The Chatner

The Chatner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lindsay's avatar
Lindsay
3d

"Doesn’t he look like a colorized version of a World War One-era soldier" made me laugh out loud that's exactly what he looks like

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jo's avatar
Jo
3d

My God, he’s done it again. The perfect analysis. Outstanding work all around.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel M. Lavery
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture