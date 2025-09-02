The Chatner

The Chatner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Glen's avatar
Glen
6d

This is it! The only one of these that's more inexplicable than "everyone in the 15th century thought the world was flat until columbus."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Margot P.'s avatar
Margot P.
6d

Right up there with "medieval nobility didn't bathe" for bizarre assumptions about how people in the past were unrecognizably stupid and also, I guess, had different sensory perception than us?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel M. Lavery
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture