Just Gonna Point at Things and Say If They're Liminal or Not

“YES, BUT IS LIMINAL?” a voice booms from the heavens. Once and for all, the definitive list.
Liminal
sensation
non-U
Smell
orthodontist
Lithuania
haste, abbreviations, etc
the mail
drive through voice saying “can I get uhhhh”
Neil Simon
holding things
mondegreens
French pedicures
assets
ten
looking
Tex Avery, et al
web design
working at a Borders the night the last Harry Potter book came out
Christmas wreath
Burger King
saying “yeah, no, for sure”
Alan-a-Dale (racehorse)
passages
ages
rending
bull
rhabdomyolysis
“I could eat”
encounters
pivoting
wells
club sandwich
Essex
the word “very”
Not Liminal
U
Touch
face bones
topophilia
dentist
working at Borders a regular day
stimulus
complex at Knossos
Paula Modersohn-Becker
various periods
fan fiction
rituals
Kurgan hypothesis
Scandinavia
Tom Stoppard
processes
god-kings
music
having older friends
tall
Alan-a-Dale (outlaw)
bowers
prolonging
structural reproduction
clean
Wendy’s
privacy
choral music
circles
windows
frenzy
Seelie/Unseelie courts
presiding
epochs
prime numbers
fertility
exits
Cornwall
raccoons
the word “next”
|21
|7
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.