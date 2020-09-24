Just Gonna Point at Things and Say If They're Liminal or Not

“YES, BUT IS LIMINAL?” a voice booms from the heavens. Once and for all, the definitive list.

Liminal

sensation

non-U

Smell

orthodontist

Lithuania

haste, abbreviations, etc

the mail

drive through voice saying “can I get uhhhh”

Neil Simon

holding things

mondegreens

French pedicures

assets

ten

looking

Tex Avery, et al

web design

working at a Borders the night the last Harry Potter book came out

Christmas wreath

Burger King

saying “yeah, no, for sure”

Alan-a-Dale (racehorse)

passages

ages

rending

bull

rhabdomyolysis

“I could eat”

encounters

pivoting

wells

club sandwich

Essex

the word “very”

Not Liminal

U

Touch

face bones

topophilia

dentist

working at Borders a regular day

stimulus

complex at Knossos

Paula Modersohn-Becker

various periods

fan fiction

rituals

Kurgan hypothesis

Scandinavia

Tom Stoppard

processes

god-kings

music

having older friends

tall

Alan-a-Dale (outlaw)

bowers

prolonging

structural reproduction

clean

Wendy’s

privacy

choral music

circles

windows

frenzy

Seelie/Unseelie courts

presiding

epochs

prime numbers

fertility

exits

Cornwall

raccoons

the word “next”