Kate Bush's "Mr. Sandman"

Mr. Sandman, it’s me, Cathy

Let’s roll and fall on those windy moors in green

Give him a temper like my jealousy

Then tell him that he’s never gonna leave me

Mr. Sandman, bad dreams at night

Now don’t you tell me that I might lose the fight

So, please open up that fourth-floor window

Mr. Sandman, I’m coming home

Home, home, home, home

Home, home, home, home

Home, home, home, home

Home, home, home, home

Home, home, home, home

Mr. Sandman, it’s dark and lonely

Give him a pair of eyes that spark with bad dreams

Give him a lonely heart like Mr. Lockwood

And wavy hair and a cruel sense of manhood!

Mr. Sandman, Sandman, I pine a lot

(Home, home, home, home)

I must possess him, my hatred is hot

So please tell me that I’ll win the fight

Give me Heathcliff, Heathcliff tonight

Home, home, home, home

Home, home, home, home

Bring us Heathcliff

Home, home, home, home

Home, home, home, home

Hey! Sandman, I’m coming in

How could he leave me when he’s me and I’m him?

Hey Sandman, spread the word, I’m no pushover

Tell Heathcliff that his lonesome nights are over