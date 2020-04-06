Kate Bush's "Mr. Sandman"

Mr. Sandman, it’s me, Cathy
Let’s roll and fall on those windy moors in green
Give him a temper like my jealousy
Then tell him that he’s never gonna leave me
Mr. Sandman, bad dreams at night
Now don’t you tell me that I might lose the fight
So, please open up that fourth-floor window
Mr. Sandman, I’m coming home
Home, home, home, home
Home, home, home, home
Home, home, home, home
Home, home, home, home
Home, home, home, home
Mr. Sandman, it’s dark and lonely
Give him a pair of eyes that spark with bad dreams
Give him a lonely heart like Mr. Lockwood
And wavy hair and a cruel sense of manhood!
Mr. Sandman, Sandman, I pine a lot
(Home, home, home, home)
I must possess him, my hatred is hot
So please tell me that I’ll win the fight
Give me Heathcliff, Heathcliff tonight
Home, home, home, home
Home, home, home, home
Bring us Heathcliff
Home, home, home, home
Home, home, home, home
Hey! Sandman, I’m coming in
How could he leave me when he’s me and I’m him?
Hey Sandman, spread the word, I’m no pushover
Tell Heathcliff that his lonesome nights are over
