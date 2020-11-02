King Food I Want To Eat

It’s pretty straightforward:
Bread plate, table length
Goblet, ruby contents
More!
Big hot apple, skin too hot for fingers, carefully sectioned with personal knife
Hearty laughter of companions, barrel jugs
Little hot pancakes, thrown
A clove to pick at teeth
Hah-ha-hah! King!
Clap at servants for more
Everything shot with arrows
Licking grease from fingers, gleaming rings on
Big hot onion on dagger
Partridge, braced
One oak leaf, huge, bread inside
Dogs on floor, watchful for bones, burrowed under straw, torchlight streaked with grease, bed covered in furs, good woman, good dogs, all in bed, good woman in bed, good dogs in bed, for different bed reasons, all good
Strewn
Pig, halved
Candles guttering, scorch marks, great hall riddled with marks of fire, big chain headdress for beautiful ladies
Sweetmeats, for delicacy
Haunch
Big fish to signal plenty
Hah! Fine impudence! I wonder if you shall like the taste of it so well, when the impudence is brought to your door, Sir Guy!
Bread ripped open for steam
Butter paddle
More, hey!
Capon
Flagon
Saffron
Bouillon
Venison
Rampion
Gryphon
Mutton
Bacon
Big spiced animal
Honey dripping out of chalice
Comfits, marmalades, etc
Shank
The best potato, wooden bowl, nestled in ashes of great fire, quiet secret cooking
Biggest pie
Chutney, finest
Spice array, fragrant, wooden board, many spices, rich from travel, northern pines, lashed to mast, sea-spray, largesse
Hewn lamb
No forks!!!
Many bowls of sauce, all colors, for pouring, ducking, strewing, etc
A boar for me
A white hind for the ladies
Fragrant little bowls of hand soup, for finger dipping, roses on top
Candied petals for whimsy
Bring me a hock!!
Biggest egg available, crown on
Chestnuts thrown into mouth
Oysters, beautiful, caged in ice
Candy ship with my name on it, man to read my name to me in Latin, no reading for the king, beautiful king who is never in trouble
Stab for choosing
Hare upside down, skin on, display only
One fabulous lemon for looking at, wealth
Small north fish packed in salt
Boeuf
Groats for throwing in displeasure
Mushroom in breadcrumbs
Wolf, for fierceness
Puddings, pease, grouse, sweetmeats, sweetbreads, geese, geeseberry, taste of justice, good cheer, ho-ho-ho, pie with a surprise in it, benevolence, but I’m still intimidating, throwing my cloak off to show I am good Richard of Lion Heart, rise up, fellows, there is no need to kneel any longer, knife for fork, cheese wrapped in cloth
Windowsill smells
I’m the man of plenty! I’m the wild man and the law! I’m the greensward and the huntmaster, with more cheer than Tom Bomadil and Christmas Present put together, and I cry you welcome, friend, and bid you sop up your gravies with haste, before my dogs do your man’s work for you, ho-ho-ho!
