King Food I Want To Eat

It’s pretty straightforward:

Dogs on floor, watchful for bones, burrowed under straw, torchlight streaked with grease, bed covered in furs, good woman, good dogs, all in bed, good woman in bed, good dogs in bed, for different bed reasons, all good

Candy ship with my name on it, man to read my name to me in Latin, no reading for the king, beautiful king who is never in trouble

Many bowls of sauce, all colors, for pouring, ducking, strewing, etc

Hah! Fine impudence! I wonder if you shall like the taste of it so well, when the impudence is brought to your door, Sir Guy!

Stab for choosing

Hare upside down, skin on, display only

One fabulous lemon for looking at, wealth

Small north fish packed in salt

Boeuf

Groats for throwing in displeasure

Mushroom in breadcrumbs

Wolf, for fierceness

Puddings, pease, grouse, sweetmeats, sweetbreads, geese, geeseberry, taste of justice, good cheer, ho-ho-ho, pie with a surprise in it, benevolence, but I’m still intimidating, throwing my cloak off to show I am good Richard of Lion Heart, rise up, fellows, there is no need to kneel any longer, knife for fork, cheese wrapped in cloth