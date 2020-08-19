Kristin Chenoweth and Allison Janney Bring You "Withnail and I"

Janney is the more obvious first choice for Withnail, in part because her beauty is in conversation with a young Richard E. Grant’s type of beauty, but no one can beat Chenoweth for either energy or delight in active, destructive alcoholism in a performance, and that’s key. Also, I would be very pleased to hear her bright, brittle, cheerful, volcanic delivery of “Balls. We want the finest wines available to humanity, and we want them now.” Please enjoy this spiritually, if not tonally accurate, screen test of Kristin Chenoweth as Withnail.

Importantly, Janney will also play the coyote at the end. Not CGI-captured, either.