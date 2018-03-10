Merry Spinster Book Tour Dates

Come and see me, won’t you, my darlings? Tomorrow night at 5pm at Skylight Books in LA, March 14th at 7pm at Moe’s in Berkeley, March 16th at 7:30pm (TRICKY, RIGHT?) at Pegasus also in Berkeley, March 18th at 7:30pm at Powell’s in Portland, March 19th at 7pm at The Strand in NYC, March 20th at 7pm at Politics & Prose in DC, and March 23rd at 7pm at Harvard Bookstore in Boston. It’s a peach of a book, and I’ve been so longing to see you.

If you see me, call me Daniel, if you’d like. Just between us.