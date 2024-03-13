You are a provincial nineteenth-century beauty desperate to attain goodness despite the well-meaning interference of your contemporaries!

PRESS A to pattern your existence after Theresa of Avila.

PRESS A again to pattern your existence after Theresa of Avila more intensely.

PRESS A again to make everyone but your boyfriends hate you.

PRESS B to sit next to the oldest male guest at dinner.

PRESS B again to inquire lovingly after his research.

PRESS B again to cut up his chicken for him.

PRESS ESC to interfere with Lydgate’s marriage.

PRESS ESC again to comment on Lydgate’s new furniture.

PRESS ESC again to say “Wow, is that some more new furniture? But you guys already have so much!”

PRESS UP to look at a subject from various points of view.

PRESS DOWN to cultivate a hereditary strain of Puritan energy previously in abeyance ‘til it glows alike through your faults and virtues.

PRESS DOWN again to live faithfully a hidden life.

PRESS CTRL + TAB to help your husband. PRESS CTRL + TAB to help your husband again. PRESS CTRL + TAB to help your husband again. PRESS CTRL + TAB to help your husband again. PRESS CTRL + TAB to help your husband again.