Name Your 1920s Smash Movie Hit

Because I’m constantly searching for greater and more extravagant forms of stimulation, lately I’ve moved away from pre-Code movies and have been watching more part-talkies, and am reminded (as I so often am when I watch anything from even the late 1920s) that what I think of as prolific today has absolutely nothing on 20s-era directors, most of whom seem to have completed a movie a week. There’s something about the titles that always stays with me — I think it’s got something to do with the ways in which the 1920s feel like the first ‘modern’ decade while also retaining something of the 19th century (the memories of the Gay Nineties, the complexity of the Biblical allusions still understood to be commonplace, the adaptation of Victorian- and Edwardian-era plays) that’s totally baffling and alien. Titles like:
Jim of the Pacific
So This Is What They Call Midnight
Laundry Beggars, Incorporated
Old Chicago Hotfoot
Ole Makes A Pancake
Lupe Greatheart
The Great Nickel Fiasco
Lady Boulevardier
Get-Rich-Quick Harold Does The Mistake Minuet
Captain Happenstance and the Hard-Luck Bombers
42nd Street Frannie’s Last-Ever Case
Take Pneumonia To The Devil
Basilisk of the Heart
Romeo Drives A Car
Another Box Office For Buster
Flower of the Upper Hudson
Hurry No Longer
Triple-Decker From Stamboul
The Old Alma Mater
I Ain’t Norma Shearer
They Knew She Was Fast
Ole Swenson’s Pancake Trouble
Our Pilot Daughters
The Rio Grande Is A Woman
Paris Creations
Anyhow, if you’re bored and at home, and you’d like to direct your own part-talkie, here’s a title generator to get you started!
Your Birth Month
January: Our(s)
February: The Buttonwood Agreement
March: Babylon
April: Remember Me To
May: No More
June: Bosky and His
July: Just A Red-Headed
August: The Strivers’ Row Boys
September: They Learned About
October: Only A Polo Player
November: The
December: Scandal City
Day of the week you were born:
Sunday: Brazen It Out
Monday: Go To Court
Tuesday: And the Hotsy-Totsy Woman
Wednesday: No More
Thursday: And the Dinette Set
Friday: Favors the Bold
Saturday: Dancin’ Honeymoon
Bonus phrases if you need help stringing together a complete title:
Sinnin’, Living Room Trouble, Mistaken Gentry, Reckless, Fathers, And The Scarlet Voter, The Happiest Times, The Charm School, Forgets About The, Must, To, Vs., After All, Under The, Hurrah For, The Typing Pool, Bad Little, Without, Angel-Face Montez, The Fortune-Hunters, Barbiturates And, Let Us Be, We Were, When The West Forgets, I Never, The Great, Dance-Mad, Would You Believe, Kid Superstitious, Floppo.
