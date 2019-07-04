No One Bites Like

Previously in our ongoing Gaston coverage.

Who does she think she is? That girl has tangled with the wrong man! No one says no to – to – No one says no to him. To who he is.

Heh-heh. Darn right.

Dismissed! Rejected! Publicly humiliated! Why, it's more than I can bear.

More beer?

What for? Nothing helps. I'm disgraced.

Who? You? Never, – – the name escapes me. You – You’ve got to pull yourself together. Name. Name here.

Gosh, it disturbs me to see you – m’sieur –

Looking so down in the dumps

Every guy here'd love to be you – like you –

Even when taking your lumps (WHOSE LUMPS?)

There's no man in town as admired as you

You're everyone's favorite guy

Everyone's awed and inspired by you

And it's not very hard to see why

No one's slick as – NAME HERE

No one's quick as – THE NAME

No one's neck's as incredibly thick as THAT NAME.

For there's no man in town half as manly

Perfect, a pure paragon

You can ask any – first, two, or third man. THEIR NAMES, IMP.

And they'll tell you whose team – and they’ll tell you their names – their names –

NAMELESS #1: It’s –

NAMELESS #2: It wasn’t, never was –

NAMELESS #3: It isn’t –

THE MAN WHOSE NAME WE ALL KNOW – IT’S –

No one's been like he’s been

A kingpin like he is

No one's got a swell cleft in his chin like his chin – split –

The most supple bosom in town – that’s his chin –

As a specimen – yes.

As a specimen – yes.

As a specimen – yes.

As a specimen – yes.

As a specimen – yes.

As a specimen – yes.

As a specimen – yes.

My, what a guy, that’s the guy – My, what a guy, that’s the guy – My, what a guy, that’s the guy – My, what a guy, that’s the guy – My, what a guy, that’s the guy – My, what a guy, that’s the guy – My, what a guy, that’s the guy – My – I’M INTIMIDATED –

Give five hurrahs

Give twelve hip-hips

THAT ONE is the best

And the rest is all drips

No one fights like he fights

Douses lights when he fights

In a wrestling match nobody bites like he bites

For there's no one as BITES and HE’S BITING

As you see I've got biceps to spare

Not a BITE of him's scraggly or scrawny

That's bite

And every last inch of me's covered with BITES

No one BITES like HE BITES

Matches BITES like HIS BITES

In a spitting match nobody BITES like HE BITES

BITE BITE BITE BITE BITE BITE BITE BITE BITE BITE BITE BITE BITE

Ten points for – HIS NAME, LADS, GIVE ME A NAME!

When I was a bite I bit four dozen bites

Every biting to help me bite bite

And now that I'm bit I bite five dozen times

So I'm roughly I BITE AND I BITE.

No one bites like bites

Teeth stay white when he bites

Then goes tromping around biting boots like – his name?

NOW HE’S BITING I’M BITING HE’S BITING MY MOUTH

Say it again

[Muffled] Who's a man among men?

And then say it once more –

Who's the hero next door?

Who's a super success?

Don't you know? Can't you guess?

Ask his fans and his five hangers-on

There's just one guy in town who's got all of it down –

No one says no to him – no one tangles his No –

No one bears his humiliations

There's just one – The Speciman. He’s the Speciman,

He’s incredibly necked, everyone’s favorite disturbance

And he bites, he bites everyone – the girl thinks she’s tangling with him

NOW HE’S BITING I’M BITING HE’S BITING MY MOUTH

But she’s down, she’s cleft like a chin from his manliest half

She said no – but she’s no one – he’s someone, he’s – his name –

And then say it once more –

He can’t guess but he’s been, he’s pulling himself together

And he’s disturbing everyone down, lower down now,

It’s very hard and it’s down to every last inch

And his fans are hanging on, his fans are bearing down,

There's no men in town, no guys, no names, nothing helps

There’s no one and there’s no one and there’s no one like him

And we’d all like to be him and don’t you know who – who his name – the name for his mouth – there’s a name for his bite – no one bites like – NO ONE BITES LIKE THE SPECIMAN AND HE’S EVERY GUY IN TOWN EVERY NECK EVERY HUMILIATION IS HIS AND SHE SAID NO BUT HIS NAME IS ON THE TIP OF OUR TONGUE –