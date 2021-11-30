"No, you poor people - You don't deserve a good king like me": Salieri, Sondheim, Sheila, Last, At Last, The Last Of
spoilers for The Last of Sheila
I was sorry to hear Stephen Sondheim died this weekend. Sondheim was, oddly enough, the subject of the first-ever issue of the Chatner (née Shatner Chatner) back in 2017, before I had come around on the subject and was still struggling to balance a desire to get into Sondheim with a reflexive hostility for Into The Woods:
I should like Sondheim. All the …