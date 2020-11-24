Now That It's Almost The Holidays There Better Not Be Any Borrowers In My Damn Apartment

I’ve been inside too long for this shit to be cute

You had better not have developed any resourceful little networks in my walls

I don’t want to hear any damn Borrowers

Absolutely not

whatever it is, go get your own

Oh, what’s that, are you making do with whatever’s available? I do not care

Don’t fucking call me a bean

Fuck off

I do not care about the problems

stop being like people but a little different

I needed that

I still need that

Give that back

you sound like a bug and you want me to feel sorry for you, both at the same time? Absolutely no

You can live in a beautiful clock and I can’t

it’s not borrowing

You don’t respect yourselves

I don’t find your whimsy

I don’t like your naming conventions at all

Go away

You are also stealing my privacy

stop making me think about wartime rationing

Fuck tininess

I’m gonna be home a lot even more for holidays and I want my coziness to belong to me

Fuck you definitely

Ugh

fuck off of borrowing please

oh do you still remember that one week in summer you visited your great aunt? I do not care about this story, remember it by yourself

quit bothering me

Where are you??

I’m too tired for folksing

Go away from my house, I don’t want to worry about your smallness