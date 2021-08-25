On Eight Years Of Waking Up

Yesterday, August 24th, was the eight-year anniversary of my getting sober; it’s a little difficult to think of a scale of eight years, not least because I often think 2013 was just two or three years ago. Some people in recoveries — it makes more sense to me to think of recovery strategies in the plural rather than the singular, for obvious reasons — t…
© 2021 Daniel M. Lavery. See privacy, terms and information collection noticePublish on Substack
The Chatner is on Substack – the place for independent writing