The Chatner

The Chatner

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Miss Helleborus's avatar
Miss Helleborus
3dEdited

Per your footnote about Ernest Borgnine's face: it feels important to share here that I met him when I was a teenager, and his face in person was still *dazzling* in just the way you describe. A beautifully compelling man to look at, and charming as anything, even to a pink-haired 16 yr old who barely knew who he was.

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Star Rabinowitz's avatar
Star Rabinowitz
2d

There exists — or existed — a musical based on this movie, by Charles Strouse and Lee Adams (the team behind Bye Bye Birdie and Annie and a few other shows.) As far as I know, it played Boston for a few months in about 2003, got a little buzz but never quite managed a Broadway transfer, and has never been performed again. It was a very odd thing, partly because it changed the general crankiness of all the background characters into Lovable Curmudgeons and Happy Dancing Villagers, which is just a very different vibe. You just can’t be cranky in quite the same way while singing, unless you’re in Sondheim. So you had all these festive chorus numbers, with everyone dancing while they buy their meat, framing the sort of limpid glowing sadness of John C Reilly, fully in his Mr Cellophane era, as Marty, longing for love in approximately the same way a cartoon mouse longs for cheese. Also his accent was mildly hokey and the music deeply and painfully sentimental.

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