A diagram of a family tree (real or fictional equally good)

Description of an invented game with concealed rules

Fictional epigraphs (regular epigraphs fine, but epigraphs from equally-fictional characters the author also invented but is pretending are as real as Churchill or Dante is much better)

The (painted) cover has more than one moon on it

This one’s tricky, because if there are actual called-out recipes within the text, you’ve veered too hard into novelty book territory, and that’s no good. Let’s say a reasonably-detailed menu with one or two paraphrased recipes included therein, and absolutely no more than one invented ingredient. The ingredients can be whimsical (vinegared hare and purslane is fine) but not fanciful (“Try the sugared mekhsmis, the sh’marva harvest was excellent this year” is not fine)

List of prices for basic commodities and invented currencies (“At the time of ____ the cost of a sheaf of wheat was __ ingots” [or drachmas, or what have you])

Keyhole dust jacket (where you can see someone’s face through the keyhole, but then if you remove the dust jacket, you’re presented with an entirely new scene, possibly even one that re-contextualizes the scene on the dust jacket in a darker, more sinister light)

A foreward written by a fictional character whom the author is once again presenting as real as Churchill or Dante