Please, I Cannot Compile This Spreadsheet, For I Am A Smooth-Skinned Goatherd

Make me a spreadsheet for work

My beautiful village, which I love, up in the mountains

I have a red cotton shawl in which I keep my simple cheese, from my village

I cannot do this thing…my cheeks are of such a flush from the Alpenglow

Coffee time at work

My goats have ascended to the highest peak in the Pitz Palu, my attitude towards nature is Humble

The Queen’s beautiful daughter has been missing for many years…the princess’ horse was called Tachëbrun, and could speak

People gossip so, in Poschiavo…I prefer the company of the goats, and for this even the goose-boy Torvald laughs at me

No coffee…let us kneel beside the coldest spring and drink as the goats do…the goats are my responsibility, given to me by the King

Now is a meeting

I must rub goats’ milk onto my tender skin, for my beauty

All times are now to a goat

You are late!!

I have my slippers, my shawl-cheese, my tunic, my goat-staff…my flock...the hills for my goats to browse and sluice…the songs of the nightingale and the lark…

You are built to envious show!! Grudged at and grudging, lanternless tale-teller! I throw my pebbles at you, from my sling, with my noble arm, to gaze upon my noble arm!

My true master is Dionysus, whose wand drips with honey and whose grapes bring god-madness