Bucolic

Ah. This field is terrific

Ekphrasis

To hell with fields. Consider the statue

Jeremiad

It would be better for all of you had you stuck to fields and left statues alone. The best thing about fields is how few of you there are in them. You miserable sons of bitches

Elegy

But there are more things in life than just fields, like my friend who is dead

Epic

Moreover, there are many fields to speak of.

Epithalamium

Fields are all well and good, in their way, but you ought to be married by now

Epigrams

Fields mean nothing to me. Say something trenchant

New Formalism

What’s wrong with fields, and rhyming. When did we get too good for that sort of thing

