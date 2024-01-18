Bucolic
Ah. This field is terrific
Ekphrasis
To hell with fields. Consider the statue
Jeremiad
It would be better for all of you had you stuck to fields and left statues alone. The best thing about fields is how few of you there are in them. You miserable sons of bitches
Elegy
But there are more things in life than just fields, like my friend who is dead
Epic
Moreover, there are many fields to speak of.
Epithalamium
Fields are all well and good, in their way, but you ought to be married by now
Epigrams
Fields mean nothing to me. Say something trenchant
New Formalism
What’s wrong with fields, and rhyming. When did we get too good for that sort of thing
The Chatner is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
[Image via]
Poetic Genres as they relate to fields
This was fun