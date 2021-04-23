Point/Counterpoint: Celebrate The Good News Of The Crab

POINT: CELEBRATE THE GOOD NEWS OF THE CRAB

A crab has two cymbals for arms to celebrate the good news of the crab, shellacking the announcement of the claw: “Oyez, Oyez,” to communicate the sideways here-ness of the crab! The crab is rearing up for the eternal huzzah! Here comes the crab, left and right, moving sideways to fill your eyes with looking of the full-frontal crab! The manner of the crab is crabwise and the direction of crabwise is here!

COUNTERPOINT: DO NOT CELEBRATE THE CRAB

Man has no cause to dance to the crab’s clacking tune, and his pipe holds no sway with them that wear skin! And he looks like a roast skeleton, this grasping-glad-hander, and has no business out of the sea. Wear foam again, little scuttler, and have done with the land, where you have no contract! If you didn’t abide by the Devonian lifeguards’ out-of-the-pool whistle 400 million years ago then don’t come sidling up onto our tide-pool porches now, a day late and a dollar short, with your little knife water-wheel cascade of legs. Bristle yourself back in the water and content yourself with your gills!

POINT: CELEBRATE THE GOOD NEWS OF THE CRAB

The crab is here to bristle wonderfully! So many things are me, the crab! How wonderful to fill the world with the pinch of ourself! Let us discover what we can turn into calcium together, brother-boys!

COUNTERPOINT: DO NOT CELEBRATE THE CRAB

You are a trash can lid carrying tweezers and fingernails, and you do not meet with the approval of the committee. Take your segments and go!

POINT: CELEBRATE THE GOOD NEWS OF THE CRAB

Please accept the invitation into crabmeat! It is such a merry jolly invitation! Divest yourself of THUMB and grasp a stick in agreement, please!

COUNTERPOINT: DO NOT CELEBRATE THE CRAB

No guilders and drums for your little stiff-rat parade, crab!

POINT: CELEBRATE THE GOOD NEWS OF THE CRAB

I can drink from a puddle with my smallest feet!

COUNTERPOINT: DO NOT CELEBRATE THE CRAB

Take your eye clusters and radiate back to the Jurassic. It’s a bilateral symmetry for better thing.

POINT: CELEBRATE THE GOOD NEWS OF THE CRAB

I know how to moisten the feet of me! I come to your home to deposit many egg-masses, here is the gift of every fingernail baby that has ever ridden on my carapace. Do you love them? Do you have names for them? They are the maximum of me.

COUNTERPOINT: DO NOT CELEBRATE THE CRAB

Do not strew the beach with your family.

POINT: CELEBRATE THE GOOD NEWS OF THE CRAB

MOLT?

COUNTERPOINT: DO NOT CELEBRATE THE CRAB

Do not molt!!

POINT: CELEBRATE THE GOOD NEWS OF THE CRAB

I can shed the helmet of me! I will leave it as a reminder, as permission for you, to forget thumbs and accept MOLT. Become many beaks lashed together on the raft of my carapace, and forget your whole life! My dance is waving, and I have all of it, and you can wake up inside of the dream of what crab is. Everything is permission in the sea, everyone is wide awake to the permission of the crab. Everything in the sea will be examined and handled with the deftness of the inquiring crab. Yes?

COUNTERPOINT: DO NOT CELEBRATE THE CRAB

It is not yes. It is going.

POINT: CELEBRATE THE GOOD NEWS OF THE CRAB

Everything is mouth to me. Everything that is not mouth can become molt. You can make me into a soup and I will never complain. I will become soup for you if you will become molt with me. You can have everything I have, if the crab can have you. Do you agree to the having of the crab?

COUNTERPOINT: DO NOT CELEBRATE THE CRAB

I have a spine only once, and inside; your way is not decorous.

POINT: CELEBRATE THE GOOD NEWS OF THE CRAB

Better dainty than decorous! I am heavy with daintiness, and egg-berries. Will you have some? I carry them in my mouth for you. I am climbing to you now. Here I come! Welcome me and my castanets! We are coming to make such soup with you, brother!