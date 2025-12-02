My next novel, Meeting New People, comes out June 2, 2026. If you like you can read the first half of the third chapter here.

I don’t imagine I’ll go on book tour for this one now that I have a day job; somebody has to move the chairs back and forth between the Activity Center and the Wellness Center a few times a day. That sounds like I’m being flip but really I’m not. It’s one of my favorite parts of the job, moving chairs back and forth. There are a number of events in both rooms each day and attendance can vary pretty widely, so you never know which room is going to need more seats, and everyone else gets out of your way and presses the automatic door-opening button for you when you’re hauling chairs.

Little things make you a hero when you work in senior living, and I can usually expect at least one “They sure keep you busy around here, huh?” when I bring the chairs in. I really enjoy hearing that sort of thing. “Don’t drop any,” someone might say. And it’s a great way to get my steps in.

I’ve done the standard double-barrelled epigraph, although I’ve at least restrained myself from doing a serious one followed by a funny one.

The third chapter is spent mostly with Barbara at work the morning after she’s gone through a humiliating and unexpected breakup with her best friend, Susan. Barbara is a difficult person with decided opinions on correct behavior; I am very fond of her in my head but would probably cross the street to avoid her in my real life. She is rigid and longs to be emotionally flexible in the same way I have always longed to be physically flexible; I would do anything to be able to touch my toes except for consistently stretch every day.