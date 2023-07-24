Someone who usually greets me walked past without greeting me this morning

Dinner a little later than usual today

Tired from too many visitors

Daily life too easy due to lack of natural predators and repetitive environment

Grass looks wet

Stranger looking at me in the eyes instead of politely at floor until I get used to their presence

Disappointment when human I usually associate with food visits without bringing me food

Ball fell in river :(

Too much looking

Prefer looking out the window overlooking lots of foliage over looking out other, less important window where there is not enough foliage

Crowd won’t go leave

It is cold when it should not be cold

Not enough of the day spent foraging and resting

Plum at lunch has weird texture

Lexigram board frustrating

Neighbor didn’t seem to realize I’d been away for a little while

Not sure if someone who regularly greets me is really happy to see me or just feels socially obligated to maintain a consistent level of interaction

No-play-face

Nuts hard to crack open

Producing token which usually results in the receipt of apple or banana fails to produce apple or banana

Walking in a little circles no longer really “doing it” for my mental health lately

Failed to make acquaintance who usually laughs when I do something funny laugh this time when I did something I thought was funny