“Ancient DNA Reveals Neanderthal Group Was Isolated for 50,000 Years,” from Smithsonian Magazine:

“After separating from other Neanderthals, the evidence suggests that group remained isolated for the next 50,000 years.

This discovery raises new questions. Why was this group cut off from other Neanderthals? And did their separation ultimately contribute to the species’ extinction some 40,000 years ago?

“How can we imagine populations that lived for 50 millennia in isolation while they are only two weeks’ walk from each other?” says study co-author Ludovic Slimak, an archaeologist at France’s National Center for Scientific Research and Paul Sabatier University in Toulouse, to Live Science’s Kristina Killgrove. “All processes need to be rethought.”