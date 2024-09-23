“Ancient DNA Reveals Neanderthal Group Was Isolated for 50,000 Years,” from Smithsonian Magazine:
“After separating from other Neanderthals, the evidence suggests that group remained isolated for the next 50,000 years.
This discovery raises new questions. Why was this group cut off from other Neanderthals? And did their separation ultimately contribute to the species’ extinction some 40,000 years ago?
“How can we imagine populations that lived for 50 millennia in isolation while they are only two weeks’ walk from each other?” says study co-author Ludovic Slimak, an archaeologist at France’s National Center for Scientific Research and Paul Sabatier University in Toulouse, to Live Science’s Kristina Killgrove. “All processes need to be rethought.”
Why should we walk all the way over to their valley, when we have my own perfectly good valley over here? There is simply no need for second valley
One river, one cave, one big tree, a few smaller trees, six animals, four fruits, one plant for medicine, one plant for poison, nine relatives, nothing else necessary for happiness
If their valley is so close to ours, why don’t they visit?
Local gift/trinket economy complex enough already with Thad
Have to remember too many names as it is
Meeting new people likely to spur further exchange of tools and information. I like the tools and information I already have
Still embarrassed over not having developed new technologies or lithic innovation since last meeting 30,000 years ago
Outsiders might not understand our unique use of pigment and line-specific marks and patterns. Reluctant to explain our art
Conflicts with group plan on dying out slowly over the next 10,000 years
Recently discovered “rectangle” keeping everybody in clan pretty busy
What if they want our big shell? We need it
No point in learning new names if they’re dying out too
Self-conscious about wearing pattern on upper teeth
Really focused on funerary traditions and bear cult rituals lately
[Image via]
"just learned about in-group out-group biases, and can't in good conscience interact with an out group until we've thoroughly explored and deconstructed our prejudices. The whole group is going through a training curriculum and we anticipate going to greet our neighbors within the next five years, certainly."
Very funny! Also so fascinating! Did they have some kind of strong cultural in-group/out-group values? A cultural prohibition of going too far from a certain location or crossing certain geographical boundaries? Did their knees hurt?? I can easily believe they quickly lost knowledge that anyone else existed. Makes me wonder if we have any idea of how far a typical Sapiens group roamed. The spreading-all-over-the-damn-planet thing does suggest a real drive to explore, but I can deeply relate to the Neanderthals' desire to just stay home if everything's good there and I do have Neanderthal DNA according to my parents' 23 and Me results, but apparently not from these guys since they never got busy with Sapiens!